 
 

Hoy se llevará a cabo la 92° gala de la entrega de los premios Oscar en Los Ángeles.

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Hollywood, reconoce a los máximos exponentes del mundo del cine. Entérate de las nominaciones para la estatuilla de oro.
9 Febrero, 2020
Desde el 2002, la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Hollywood, lleva a cabo la gala más importante del cine. Esta noche es la gala 92° de la entrega de los premios Oscar en Los Ángeles, California, evento en el que se reconoce a las más grandes producciones de la pantalla grande del 2019.

Los cinéfilos -amantes del cine- no pueden perderse esta estelar alfombra roja. Como cada año, podrás ver todos los detalles -antesala- del evento desde las 6 p.m.; sin embargo, la ceremonia oficial dará inicio a las 8 p.m.

Entre las cintas cinematográficas top se encuentran: ‘Joker’, ‘The Irishman’, ‘Marriage Story’, ‘1917’, ‘Jojo Rabbit’ y ‘Parasite’. ¿Cuál es tu favorita?

Exitosa te hace una lista con las nominaciones a los premios Oscar 2020 para la estatuilla dorada.

Mejor película

  • Ford v Ferrari
  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Marriage Story
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Parasite

Mejor director

  • Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
  • Todd Phillips (Joker)
  • Sam Mendes (1917)
  • Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
  • Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)

Actriz protagónica

  • Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
  • Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
  • Saorise Ronan (Little Women)
  • Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
  • Renee Zellweger (Judy)

Actor protagónico

  • Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
  • Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
  • Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
  • Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
  • Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

Actor de reparto

  • Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
  • Al Pacino (The Irishman)
  • Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
  • Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
  • Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Actriz de reparto

  • Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
  • Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
  • Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
  • Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
  • Florence Pugh (Little Women)

Mejor Fotografía

  • 1917 (Roger Deakins)
  • The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)
  • Joker (Lawrence Sher)
  • The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)

Mejor Película Extranjera

  • Parasite (Corea del Sur)
  • Pain and Glory (España)
  • Corpus Christi (Polonia)
  • Honeyland (Macedonia)
  • Les Miserables (Francia)

Película de animación

  • How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
  • I Lost My Body
  • Klaus
  • Missing Link
  • Toy Story 4

Diseño de vestuario

  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Mejor Documental

  • American Factory
  • The Cave
  • Edge of Democracy
  • For Sama
  • Honeyland

Mejor cortometraje documental

  • In the Absence
  • Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
  • Life Overtakes Me
  • St. Louis Superman
  • Walk Run Cha-Cha

Maquillaje y peinado

  • Bombshell
  • Joker
  • Judy
  • Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
  • 1917

Mejor Canción original

  • “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” (Toy Story 4) — Randy Newman
  • “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (Rocketman) — Elton John & Bernie Taupin
  • “I’m Standing With You” (Breakthrough) — Diane Warren
  • “Into the Unknown” (Frozen 2) — Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez
  • “Stand Up” (Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo

Diseño de producción

  • 1917
  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Parasite

Mejor Montaje

  • Ford v Ferrari (Andrew Buckland y Michael McCusker)
  • The Irishman (Thelma Schoonmaker)
  • Jojo Rabbit (Tom Eagles)
  • Joker (Jeff Groth)
  • Parasite (Jinmo Yang)

Guión original

  • 1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)
  • Knives Out (Rian Johnson)
  • Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)
  • Parasite (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han)

Guión adaptado

  • The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)
  • Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)
  • Joker (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver)
  • Little Women (Greta Gerwig)
  • The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten)

Mejor mezcla de sonido

  • Ad Astra
  • Ford vs. Ferrari
  • Joker
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Mejor edición de sonido
  • Ford vs. Ferrari
  • 1917
  • Star Wars: El ascenso de Skywalker
  • Joker
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Mejores efectos especiales

  • 1917
  • Avengers: Endgame
  • The Irishman
  • The Lion King
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Mejor película corta de animación

  • Daughter
  • Hair Love”
  • Kitbull
  • Memorable
  • Sister

Mejor película corta de acción real

  • Brotherhood
  • Nefta Football Club
  • The Neighbor’s Window
  • Saria
  • A Sister

Mejor banda sonora

  • 1917 (Thomas Newman)
  • Marriage Story (Randy Newman)
  • Little Woman (Alexandre Desplat)
  • Star Wars: El ascenso de Skywalker (John Williams)
  • Joker (Hildur Guðnadóttir)

 

