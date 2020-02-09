Hoy se llevará a cabo la 92° gala de la entrega de los premios Oscar en Los Ángeles.

Desde el 2002, la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Hollywood, lleva a cabo la gala más importante del cine. Esta noche es la gala 92° de la entrega de los premios Oscar en Los Ángeles, California, evento en el que se reconoce a las más grandes producciones de la pantalla grande del 2019.
Los cinéfilos -amantes del cine- no pueden perderse esta estelar alfombra roja. Como cada año, podrás ver todos los detalles -antesala- del evento desde las 6 p.m.; sin embargo, la ceremonia oficial dará inicio a las 8 p.m.
Entre las cintas cinematográficas top se encuentran: ‘Joker’, ‘The Irishman’, ‘Marriage Story’, ‘1917’, ‘Jojo Rabbit’ y ‘Parasite’. ¿Cuál es tu favorita?
Exitosa te hace una lista con las nominaciones a los premios Oscar 2020 para la estatuilla dorada.
Mejor película
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite
Mejor director
- Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
- Todd Phillips (Joker)
- Sam Mendes (1917)
- Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
- Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)
Actriz protagónica
- Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
- Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
- Saorise Ronan (Little Women)
- Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
- Renee Zellweger (Judy)
Actor protagónico
- Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
- Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
- Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
- Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
- Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)
Actor de reparto
- Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
- Al Pacino (The Irishman)
- Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
- Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
- Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
Actriz de reparto
- Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
- Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
- Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
- Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
- Florence Pugh (Little Women)
Mejor Fotografía
- 1917 (Roger Deakins)
- The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)
- Joker (Lawrence Sher)
- The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)
Mejor Película Extranjera
- Parasite (Corea del Sur)
- Pain and Glory (España)
- Corpus Christi (Polonia)
- Honeyland (Macedonia)
- Les Miserables (Francia)
Película de animación
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- I Lost My Body
- Klaus
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
Diseño de vestuario
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Mejor Documental
- American Factory
- The Cave
- Edge of Democracy
- For Sama
- Honeyland
Mejor cortometraje documental
- In the Absence
- Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
- Life Overtakes Me
- St. Louis Superman
- Walk Run Cha-Cha
Maquillaje y peinado
- Bombshell
- Joker
- Judy
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- 1917
Mejor Canción original
- “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” (Toy Story 4) — Randy Newman
- “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (Rocketman) — Elton John & Bernie Taupin
- “I’m Standing With You” (Breakthrough) — Diane Warren
- “Into the Unknown” (Frozen 2) — Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez
- “Stand Up” (Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo
Diseño de producción
- 1917
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite
Mejor Montaje
- Ford v Ferrari (Andrew Buckland y Michael McCusker)
- The Irishman (Thelma Schoonmaker)
- Jojo Rabbit (Tom Eagles)
- Joker (Jeff Groth)
- Parasite (Jinmo Yang)
Guión original
- 1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)
- Knives Out (Rian Johnson)
- Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)
- Parasite (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han)
Guión adaptado
- The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)
- Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)
- Joker (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver)
- Little Women (Greta Gerwig)
- The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten)
Mejor mezcla de sonido
- Ad Astra
- Ford vs. Ferrari
- Joker
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Mejor edición de sonido
- Ford vs. Ferrari
- 1917
- Star Wars: El ascenso de Skywalker
- Joker
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Mejores efectos especiales
- 1917
- Avengers: Endgame
- The Irishman
- The Lion King
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Mejor película corta de animación
- Daughter
- Hair Love”
- Kitbull
- Memorable
- Sister
Mejor película corta de acción real
- Brotherhood
- Nefta Football Club
- The Neighbor’s Window
- Saria
- A Sister
Mejor banda sonora
- 1917 (Thomas Newman)
- Marriage Story (Randy Newman)
- Little Woman (Alexandre Desplat)
- Star Wars: El ascenso de Skywalker (John Williams)
- Joker (Hildur Guðnadóttir)