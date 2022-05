Diplomático ruso renuncia en la ONU por guerra en Ucrania: “Nunca me he sentido tan avergonzado de mi país”

BREAKING: 🇷🇺 Russia’s Counsellor to the United Nations in Geneva has resigned.

Boris Bondarev: “Never have I been so ashamed of my country.”

UN Watch is now calling on all other Russian diplomats at the United Nations—and worldwide—to follow his moral example and resign.

